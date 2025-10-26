 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_rodneyhofchargers_2510124.jpg
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
pftdraftreplacer__113431.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
nbc_pft_bearstrollravens_251024.jpg
One win vs. Bears can do ‘wonders’ for Ravens

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Saquon Barkley blows past Giants’ defense with 65-yard touchdown run

  
Published October 26, 2025 01:11 PM

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley made it look easy on his first carry today against the Giants.

Barkley took a handoff, cut to the left and took off, sprinting 65 yards untouched for a touchdown to give the Eagles a 7-0 lead just 17 seconds into the game.

It was by far Barkley’s biggest play of what to this point had been a sluggish season. Prior to this 65-yard run, his longest run of this season had been just 18 yards. With one carry for 65 yards today, he already has the second-most rushing yards he’s had in any game this season.

The Giants’ offense is going to need to answer on what looks like it could be a very big day for the former Giants star.