Saquon Barkley didn’t like hearing fans boo Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl

Eagles fans loudly supported their team at Super Bowl LIX, but Eagles running back Saquon Barkley didn’t like one thing he heard from the crowd.

Taylor Swift was at the game to support Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and when she was shown in the stadium, the Philly fans booed. Barkley said in an interview with Howard Stern that he wasn’t happy about that.

“I remember that they showed her on the jumbotron and she got booed,” Barkley said. “I don’t get it. I don’t get why she was getting hate there.”

Barkley said football fans should appreciate that Swift’s popularity generates interest from Swifties who otherwise wouldn’t watch the NFL.

“She’s there supporting her significant other and she’s made the game bigger,” Barkley said. “We’re all about, in football, we’re all about how can we expand the game and make it more internationally and we’re traveling to Brazil and we’re traveling to Mexico, and apparently we’re traveling to Australia soon, so we’re trying to expand the game and her being a part of it’s only helping that, so I don’t get the slack that she’s getting.”

Barkley made clear, however, that he loves Philly fans.

“They just shower you with love,” Barkley said. “And it’s been pretty cool for me and my family ‘cause kind of how things ended in New York, there was always love and support there, but things didn’t end off on a great note, I guess you could say. And to be able to come here and just the way how they’ve taken me in and my family in, and my daughter is the star here. They love my little daughter. So it’s been pretty cool.”