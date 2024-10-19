 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saquon Barkley fined $45,020 for lowering his helmet into a defender

  
Published October 19, 2024 04:17 PM

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is the latest ball carrier to get a harsh penalty from the league office for an action that didn’t draw a penalty from the officials on the field.

The NFL has fined Barkley $45,020 for what the league officially called “Unnecessary Roughness (use of the helmet).”

On the play in question, Barkley and Browns defensive tackle Maurice Hurst had a head-on collision. Both players lowered their helmets, and the tops of their helmets both hit each other, but only Barkley was fined. Hurst was not fined.

Many NFL players have complained about a lack of consistency from the NFL, with hits that aren’t penalized by the officials resulting in significant discipline from the league office. This is another instance of that.

Barkley’s fine was the biggest fine handed out in the NFL this week and one of the biggest in the NFL this season.