Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
One win vs. Bears can do 'wonders' for Ravens
One win vs. Bears can do ‘wonders’ for Ravens

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Saquon Barkley (groin) could have returned, if needed

  
Published October 26, 2025 08:59 PM

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley left Sunday’s game late in the third quarter with a groin injury. He did not return.

Per the team, he could have returned to the game, if needed.

He wasn’t needed; the Eagles won, 38-20.

He’ll be needed in 15 days, when the Eagles visit the Packers. The bye week will give Barkley plenty of time to heal from an injury that apparently wouldn’t have kept him out of action.

Barkley had his best game of the season, by far, against the Giants. He rushed for 150 yards on only 14 carries with a touchdown. He caught four passes for 24 yards and a touchdown.