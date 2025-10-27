Saquon Barkley (groin) could have returned, if needed

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley left Sunday’s game late in the third quarter with a groin injury. He did not return.

Per the team, he could have returned to the game, if needed.

He wasn’t needed; the Eagles won, 38-20.

He’ll be needed in 15 days, when the Eagles visit the Packers. The bye week will give Barkley plenty of time to heal from an injury that apparently wouldn’t have kept him out of action.

Barkley had his best game of the season, by far, against the Giants. He rushed for 150 yards on only 14 carries with a touchdown. He caught four passes for 24 yards and a touchdown.