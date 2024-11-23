Saquon Barkley: Hopefully Daniel Jones can find the same fresh start and success I have

Saquon Barkley left the Giants as a free agent. Daniel Jones is leaving the Giants on the waiver wire.

Barkley, though, is hoping that things work out as well for the quarterback as they did for him in signing with the Eagles. The running back ranks second in the NFL with 1,137 rushing yards, putting him in the conversation for offensive player of the year.

“I’ve been in contact with him. Our friendship has stayed close throughout the whole process of me being here,” Barkley said, via video from Tim McManus of ESPN. “It sucks to see how everything went down for him over there. I’ve got nothing but great things to say about him. You’re not going to really find anybody that can say negative things about him.

“It’s the NFL. Hopefully, wherever he ends up next, they’re going to get a guy who comes in and work. It didn’t work for me over there, and I’m doing well over here. Hopefully, he can find the same fresh start and success.”

The Giants announced Friday they are waiving Jones, but the move has not been processed yet.

Because of his contract, Jones is expected to clear waivers and become a free agent.