Who will win a competitive NFC North?
Jets have 'something brewing' after adding Adams
BUF keeps Super Bowl window open with Cooper trade

Saquon Barkley: I don’t expect to get booed by Giants fans on Sunday

  
Published October 16, 2024 03:07 PM

The Eagles are at the Giants on Sunday, which means Eagles running back Saquon Barkley will play his first road game against the team he spent his first six NFL seasons with. Barkley isn’t expecting Giants fans to boo him.

“I don’t expect a great reaction. I don’t expect to be booed,” Barkley told ESPN. “I look at it like this: The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Football Giants probably played in over 200 games. This rivalry was there before me, and it’s going to be there after me.”

Not getting booed seems unlikely. Giants fans were extremely disappointed when Barkley — whom Giants owner John Mara called “our most popular player, by far” — left for the NFC East rival Eagles. Does Barkley really not think they’ll let out that disappointment with boos?

“Maybe I’m naive, but I think it’s over. That chapter’s closed,” Barkley said. “I truly don’t care no more, and I’m pretty sure fans don’t care no more.”

But the fans do care. Saquon will hear the fans boo on Sunday, even if he convinces himself that they’re not booing, they’re saying Saquoooooon.