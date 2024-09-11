 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_dkoroy_240911__538930.jpg
Barkley ‘a big mover’ in OPOY odds after Week 1
nbc_csu_cousins_240911.jpg
Cousins’ movements ‘were concerning’ in ATL debut
nbc_csu_calebwilliams_240911.jpg
Bears gave Williams ‘no chance’ vs. Titans

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Saquon Barkley is the NFC offensive player of the week

  
Published September 11, 2024 12:09 PM

Running back Saquon Barkley’s Eagles debut was a good one.

Barkley scored the team’s first touchdown of the season on an 18-yard pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts and then ran for two more touchdowns later in a 34-29 win over the Packers in Sao Paolo, Brazil. Barkley finished the night with 24 carries for 109 yards and two catches for 23 yards.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Barkley has been named the NFC offensive player of the week in recognition of that performance.

Barkley and the Eagles are now back in the states and he’ll get a chance to build on his strong start against the Falcons on Monday night.