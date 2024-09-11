Saquon Barkley is the NFC offensive player of the week

Running back Saquon Barkley’s Eagles debut was a good one.

Barkley scored the team’s first touchdown of the season on an 18-yard pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts and then ran for two more touchdowns later in a 34-29 win over the Packers in Sao Paolo, Brazil. Barkley finished the night with 24 carries for 109 yards and two catches for 23 yards.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Barkley has been named the NFC offensive player of the week in recognition of that performance.

Barkley and the Eagles are now back in the states and he’ll get a chance to build on his strong start against the Falcons on Monday night.