Saquon Barkley: Jihaad Campbell will be a problem for other teams

Eagles first-round pick Jihaad Campbell said last month that he was taking his time returning from shoulder surgery in order to be the best version of himself once training camp got underway and it appears that approach worked out well for him.

The linebacker has been given a lot to do in practice with Nakobe Dean and Zack Baun dealing with injuries of their own and the rookie’s performance has won him a big fan on the other side of the ball. Running back Saquon Barkley said that Campbell has been “probably too aggressive” when it comes to hitting his own teammates in practice, but that approach is one that Barkley thinks will bode well for Campbell against guys in other uniforms.

“Super raw, like freaky athletic,” Barkley said, via Reuben Frank of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “He’s going to be a problem, a real big problem for a lot of guys in the league who have to go against him and block him.”

Campbell could also see time as an edge rusher and Barkley made a comparison to another player who has shown an ability to impact games from various spots. Barkley said Campbell is “kind of built like” Micah Parsons and the entire Eagles defense will likely be a problem if his play bears any resemblance to the Cowboys star.