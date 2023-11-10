Saquon Barkley named NFLPA Community MVP for Week 10

The NFL Players Association named Giants running back Saquon Barkley their Community MVP for Week 10 of the 2023 season.

Barkley met with staff members at Operation Address The Homeless in Allentown, Pennsylvania to discuss issues related to homelessness and home insecurity in the area. Barkley then went to meet with people living in homeless camps in the woods and donated supplies, including sleeping bags, emergency supplies, hats, gloves and backpacks filled with essential care items.

“It is a true honor to receive this award from among all the NFL athletes who are accomplishing amazing things in their communities across the country each week,” Barkley said in a statement. “At times growing up, we struggled with home insecurity, so I can relate to some degree to the challenges many families are facing these days.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Barkley’s foundation or a charity of his choice. He will also be eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season.