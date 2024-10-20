 Skip navigation
Saquon Barkley on boos at MetLife Stadium: It’s a compliment at the end of the day

  
Published October 20, 2024 05:19 PM

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley said during the week that he didn’t expect to get booed by Giants fans when he returned to MetLife Stadium on Sunday, but it didn’t take long for him to realize that was the wrong take.

Barkley said at his postgame press conference that it was “crazy” to see people burning his jersey in the parking lot on the way into the game and that “at that moment, I was ready for third-and-1.” Barkley kept the Eagles from facing too many of those situations by running for 176 yards while the Giants had 119 as a team in a 28-3 Eagles win.

Barkley heard plenty of boos inside the stadium as well and said it was a “compliment at the end of the day.” He also said he “talked a little more shit than I usually do” given his relationships with so many Giants players and added that he’s pleased to have this game behind him.

“So happy this game’s over,” Barkley said. “I don’t think I should get, besides today, any more questions about the Giants. Thankful for the organization, they’re the team that drafted me. Still got nothing but love and respect for the guys over there. I’m happy to be an Eagle.”

The Eagles will face the Giants in Philly in Week 18 and the trajectories of the two teams suggest that one will matter a lot more for the Eagles than the Giants.