Saquon Barkley says champagne fueled his “dynasty” talk, hard work will fuel a repeat

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley said amid his teammates’ Super Bowl celebration that it could be the start of a dynasty. Upon reflection, Barkley said the way toward more championships is going to be less champagne and more hard work.

“I said after the game, Why can’t our dynasty start now? I probably had a little bit of champagne and other stuff in my system at the time. But you really can’t focus on that, you’ve just got to enjoy the moment. It’s hard to win one,” Barkley said, via Michael Greger.

Barkley said he and his teammates are enjoying themselves right now, but what he’s really looking forward to is an offseason in which he focuses on making himself better.

“I don’t know when the ring ceremony is, that’s probably the last day we truly celebrate being a Super Bowl champion, and then it’s back to work,” Barkley said. “Two nights ago I had trouble sleeping because I’m thinking about how I can attack the offseason.”

Barkley said winning one Super Bowl has driven him to do what it takes to win another.

“You want to find a way you can hold up that Lombardi again and do it all over again,” Barkley said. “The dynasty thing, the way you do that is put the work in.”