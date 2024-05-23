Saquon Barkley says he feels like a rookie again

Running back Saquon Barkley has been in the NFL since 2018, but he doesn’t feel like a seasoned veteran as he makes his way through the offseason.

Barkley left the Giants for the Eagles as a free agent in March and the move has acted to turn back the clock on his career. Barkley is meeting new teammates, learning a new offense and finding his way around a new organization in a way that makes him say he “feels like a rookie again.”

“We’re all just coming in, buying in, trying to learn the playbook, learning the system, trying to get better each day,” Barkley said, via the team’s website. “You know there is a lot of talent, a lot of talent before I got here. I feel I can only add to that. At the same time, you can’t look too far. That’s the beauty of it. That’s the beauty of coming in every single day, working with each other, pushing each other.”

Barkley’s return to feeling like a rookie comes at a time when the Eagles are trying to shake off the black cloud that settled over the team down the stretch last season and the hope in Philly is that a fresh start does good things for all involved.