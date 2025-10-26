Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby lead the way as Eagles run all over the Giants

The Eagles had two different running backs turn in their best game of the season today against the Giants.

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley started the game with a 65-yard touchdown run and finished it with 14 carries for 150 yards, plus another four catches for 24 yards and a touchdown. And Barkley’s backup, Tank Bigsby, had nine carries for 104 yards. The Eagles won 38-20.

Barkley suffered a groin injury on the last play of the third quarter and did not play in the fourth, although he looked OK on the sideline and there was no reason for the Eagles to play him at the end of a blowout.

A much more serious injury was suffered by Giants running back Cam Skattebo, who was carted off the field with a dislocated ankle and will almost certainly miss the rest of the season.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was also effective running the ball, although he got a gift from the officials when he fumbled on a tush push but the refs wrongly ruled his forward progress had stopped. That was a very big fourth down conversion that resulted in an Eagles touchdown, and was yet another example of what a poor job the NFL’s officials do officiating the tush push.

The win improves the Eagles to 6-2, and although they’ve struggled at times, they very much look like contenders to repeat as Super Bowl champions. The Giants fall to 2-6, and head coach Brian Daboll may be running out of time to save his job.