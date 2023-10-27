Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed clear concussion protocol

The Jets won’t have to play without Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed again this weekend.

Both cornerbacks missed the team’s Week Six win over the Eagles with concussions and they remained in the concussion protocol to kick off this week, but a pair of full practices for both players on Wednesday and Thursday suggested they were getting close to a full return. Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced that they have been cleared and will play against the Giants this Sunday.

The Jets held up well without the two corners and the outing likely gave them increased confidence in the depth options they have on hand in the secondary.

The full Jets injury report will be released later on Friday. Guard Joe Tippmann has not practiced this week due to a quad injury and looks like the top candidate to be ruled out of Sunday’s game.