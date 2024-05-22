Sauce Gardner: Great to have those prime time games, we expect a lot out of ourselves

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jarringnewuniforms_240521.jpg
PFT Draft: Players most jarring in new uniform
nbc_pft_bryceyoung_240521.jpg
Canales’ emphasis on teaching is ‘right approach’
nbc_pft_canalesprimetime_240521.jpg
Canales believes primetime games must be earned

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jarringnewuniforms_240521.jpg
PFT Draft: Players most jarring in new uniform
nbc_pft_bryceyoung_240521.jpg
Canales’ emphasis on teaching is ‘right approach’
nbc_pft_canalesprimetime_240521.jpg
Canales believes primetime games must be earned

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sauce Gardner: Great to have those prime time games, we expect a lot out of ourselves

  
Published May 22, 2024 06:42 AM

The Jets were not in the playoffs last season or in any other season since 2010, but the NFL’s schedule for 2024 treats them like a marquee team.

Seven of the team’s first 11 games will be played in standalone windows and six of them are going to be prime time games, including the season-opener on a Monday night against the 49ers. NFL vice president of broadcast planning Mike North said last week that the league felt the Jets “kind of owe us one” after Aaron Rodgers’s injury messed up the league’s decision to spotlight the Jets a year ago.

That schedule makes things tough on a Jets team that’s hoping Rodgers has been able to make a complete recovery, but it’s a challenge that cornerback Sauce Gardner says he welcomes as the team prepares for the season.

“We’re always ready,” Gardner said, via the team’s website. “It’s a prime time game. We’re always going to be ourselves, we’re always going to have the same identity, we’re not going to change anything, just because it’s primetime. It’s great to be able to have those prime time games, because a lot of people are expecting a lot out of us. We expect a lot out of ourselves. Everybody is going to be watching and we learned how to have those type of games. I love those type of games because it’s going to be competitive, and I’m a competitor.”

If the Jets are able to handle the early gauntlet, they should be well positioned for the final stretch of the season and that would give them and the rest of the league a chance to see the team they hoped to have on the field a year ago.