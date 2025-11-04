Sauce Gardner had “no inkling” a trade to Colts was coming

Everyone was surprised by Tuesday’s news that the Jets had traded cornerback Sauce Gardner to the Colts.

Including Sauce Gardner.

Via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Sauce Gardner and his brother/agent Allante Gardner has “no inkling” that a trade was coming. They found out about it at 12:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Sauce received a phone call from coach Aaron Glenn.

Said Allante Gardner, via Cimini: “I called Ahmad. He’s in great spirits. I told him this is a business decision and he understands that. The Jets made a business decision. They couldn’t turn it down and Ahmad deserves to be on a winning football team.”

Sauce now is. From 1-7 to 7-2. From a perennial non-contender to a team that has entered the Super Bowl window.