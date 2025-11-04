Sauce Gardner had “no inkling” a trade to Colts was coming
Published November 4, 2025 02:06 PM
Everyone was surprised by Tuesday’s news that the Jets had traded cornerback Sauce Gardner to the Colts.
Including Sauce Gardner.
Via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Sauce Gardner and his brother/agent Allante Gardner has “no inkling” that a trade was coming. They found out about it at 12:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
Sauce received a phone call from coach Aaron Glenn.
Said Allante Gardner, via Cimini: “I called Ahmad. He’s in great spirits. I told him this is a business decision and he understands that. The Jets made a business decision. They couldn’t turn it down and Ahmad deserves to be on a winning football team.”
Sauce now is. From 1-7 to 7-2. From a perennial non-contender to a team that has entered the Super Bowl window.