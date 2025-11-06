Sauce Gardner: I want to win, this is a great situation

Cornerback Sauce Gardner shared his thoughts on this week’s trade to the Colts for the first time on Thursday.

The Jets traded Gardner to the Colts for two first-round picks and wide receiver AD Mitchell and Gardner shared the first thoughts that went through his mind when Jets General Manager Darren Mougey called him with news of the deal on Tuesday.

“Please let it be my ideal situation,” Gardner said, via Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan. “I don’t want to go to a losing team. I don’t want to go to a team on the other side of the world.”

Gardner said the Colts fit as a desirable destination because “I want to win,” his college teammate Alec Pierce was already on the team, it was closer to his hometown of Detroit, and his favorite color is blue.

Gardner did not speak to reporters on Wednesday because he was still in the concussion protocol, but he was a full participant in practice and full clearance came before he took the podium. That puts him on track to play against the Falcons in Berlin this Sunday.