 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_billsdolphins_251106.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Bills vs. Dolphins
nbc_csu_ravensvikings_251106.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Ravens vs. Vikings
nbc_csu_saintspanthers_251106.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Saints vs. Panthers

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_billsdolphins_251106.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Bills vs. Dolphins
nbc_csu_ravensvikings_251106.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Ravens vs. Vikings
nbc_csu_saintspanthers_251106.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Saints vs. Panthers

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sauce Gardner: I want to win, this is a great situation

  
Published November 6, 2025 12:03 PM

Cornerback Sauce Gardner shared his thoughts on this week’s trade to the Colts for the first time on Thursday.

The Jets traded Gardner to the Colts for two first-round picks and wide receiver AD Mitchell and Gardner shared the first thoughts that went through his mind when Jets General Manager Darren Mougey called him with news of the deal on Tuesday.

“Please let it be my ideal situation,” Gardner said, via Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan. “I don’t want to go to a losing team. I don’t want to go to a team on the other side of the world.”

Gardner said the Colts fit as a desirable destination because “I want to win,” his college teammate Alec Pierce was already on the team, it was closer to his hometown of Detroit, and his favorite color is blue.

Gardner did not speak to reporters on Wednesday because he was still in the concussion protocol, but he was a full participant in practice and full clearance came before he took the podium. That puts him on track to play against the Falcons in Berlin this Sunday.