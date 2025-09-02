Sauce Gardner practices Tuesday, says he’s ready for Sunday

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner says he’s on track to play against former teammate Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers on Sunday.

Gardner was sidelined by a calf injury in recent practices, but he was back on the field with the rest of the team for Tuesday’s workout. Gardner later told reporters that he feels ready to go for the team’s Week 1 home game against Pittsburgh.

The Jets also had backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor on the field Tuesday. Taylor had knee surgery during training camp and head coach Aaron Glenn said last week that he expects Taylor to be ready to go for the opener.

Left guard John Simpson, who has been dealing with a back injury, made it a trio of returning players. The Jets do not issue their first injury report of the week until Wednesday, so official participation levels will have to wait until that comes out.