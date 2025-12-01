Sauce Gardner week-to-week with calf strain, Colts hope he’ll return during regular season

Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner will miss time with the calf injury he suffered on Sunday, but the team is optimistic he’ll return during the regular season.

Gardner had an MRI and is considered week-to-week with the hope that he’ll be back this year, according to NFL Network.

PFT reported on Sunday night that the Colts were anticipating Gardner would miss a couple weeks. After the MRI that timeline might be extended a little, but the indication is still that they’re getting him back this season.

The Colts made a massive investment in Gardner, trading two first-round picks and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell to the Jets for him. They made that trade thinking they’re Super Bowl contenders and that Gardner can put them over the top. He still might, but his absence could make it a little harder for the Colts to get to the playoffs.

Up next for the Colts is Sunday’s game against the Jaguars, with first place in the AFC South on the line. They’ll face the Jaguars again three weeks later, and hope to have Gardner back by then.