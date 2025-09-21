Scott Frost: Bill Belichick calling UCF “Central” provided “ammo” for UNC game

The coach who prides himself on saying as little as possible said the wrong thing this week.

North Carolina coach Bill Belichick referred to UCF as “Central.” And UCF didn’t like that.

“This is only my third season coaching at UCF,” coach Scott Frost told reporters after Saturday’s 41-10 win, “and that kind of seems like the ammo of UCF. Going a long way back, little disrespected . . . we’re not Central Florida, we’re UCF. You know, people picking us last. Not having any confidence in several people on the coaching staff . . . we haven’t done anything yet. I think it fits with what UCF has been for a long time if we play with a little chip.”

It likely didn’t mean much, given the final score. Unless it made the 31-point margin even worse than it otherwise would have been, given the respective talent levels of the two teams.

Moving forward, it’ll be interesting to see if Belichick calls his next opponent “Agricultural.”