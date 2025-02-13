 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pratttrade_250213.jpg
Pratt requests trade from Bengals
nbc_pft_coordinatorsmissed_250213.jpg
Coordinators who former teams will miss the most
nbc_pft_superbowlmvpvoting_250213.jpg
Inside SB LIX MVP: Hurts got 12 out of 20 votes

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pratttrade_250213.jpg
Pratt requests trade from Bengals
nbc_pft_coordinatorsmissed_250213.jpg
Coordinators who former teams will miss the most
nbc_pft_superbowlmvpvoting_250213.jpg
Inside SB LIX MVP: Hurts got 12 out of 20 votes

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Scouting Combine workouts begin in two weeks

  
Published February 13, 2025 09:17 AM

Are you ready for some football, that isn’t really football but it’s the closest thing we’ll have until August?

In two weeks, the Scouting Combine workouts commence in Indianapolis. Media availability begins earlier than that; we’ll take the PFT Live show to town for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

There used to be three weeks between the Super Bowl and the Combine. The addition of another week to the regular season has pinched that to two. If/when there’s an eighteenth game, hopefully the Combine will be delayed.

And this isn’t about the media needing a breather (we do, but we’ll survive if we don’t get one and no one cares either way). This is about the teams that played in the Super Bowl having a chance to get their bearings before the next train is rolling down the tracks.