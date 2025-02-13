Scouting Combine workouts begin in two weeks

Are you ready for some football, that isn’t really football but it’s the closest thing we’ll have until August?

In two weeks, the Scouting Combine workouts commence in Indianapolis. Media availability begins earlier than that; we’ll take the PFT Live show to town for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

There used to be three weeks between the Super Bowl and the Combine. The addition of another week to the regular season has pinched that to two. If/when there’s an eighteenth game, hopefully the Combine will be delayed.

And this isn’t about the media needing a breather (we do, but we’ll survive if we don’t get one and no one cares either way). This is about the teams that played in the Super Bowl having a chance to get their bearings before the next train is rolling down the tracks.