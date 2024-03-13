Seahawks agree to terms with Rayshawn Jenkins, George Fant

The Seahawks are adding a pair of veteran free agents to their roster.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they have agreed to terms with safety Rayshawn Jenkins and tackle George Fant.

Jenkins was released by the Jaguars as they moved toward the start of free agency and he lined up visits with the Seahawks, 49ers, and Packers before agreeing to a deal in Seattle. Jenkins started every game in Jacksonville the last two seasons and he had 101 tackles, two interceptions, a sack, and nine passes defensed in 2023.

Fant will be in his second tour with the team as he played 46 games for them between 2016 and 2019. He moved on to three seasons with the Jets and one year with the Texans before wending his way back to provide depth behind Charles Cross and Abe Lucas.