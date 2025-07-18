Seahawks agree to terms with second-round pick Elijah Arroyo

The Seahawks have gotten their second 2025 second-round pick under contract.

Seattle has agreed to terms on tight end Elijah Arroyo’s four-year rookie deal, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Arroyo, 22, was the No. 50 overall pick in this year’s draft. He was selected 15 picks after Seattle took safety Nick Emmanwori with the third selection of the second round.

Emmanwori received a fully guaranteed deal from the Seahawks. But Schefter reports Arroyo’s four-year deal is worth $8.813 million with $6.872 million guaranteed.

Arroyo played his college ball at Miami, where he recorded 35 receptions for 590 yards with seven touchdowns in 2024.

With Arroyo agreeing to terms, Seattle now has all of its 2025 draftees under contract. With rookies already in the building, the Seahawks’ veterans are set to report for training camp on July 22.