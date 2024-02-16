Seahawks are expected to hire Kennedy Polamalu as RBs coach

The Seahawks have made another important choice for their coaching staff.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Seattle is expected to hire Kennedy Polamalu as running backs coach.

Polamalu, 60, spent the last two seasons with the Raiders in the same position but was not retained under now-permanent head coach Antonio Pierce.

A longtime RBs coach, Polamalu has worked at a variety of college and pro teams. He’s also been the Browns, Jaguars, and Vikings running backs coach in the NFL.

Polamalu is the uncle of Hall of Fame safety Troy Polamalu.