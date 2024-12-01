Seahawks-Bears will remain on Thursday night in Week 17

The first scheduling domino for Week 17 has fallen. By not falling at all.

Per the NFL, Seahawks-Bears will stay put as the Thursday night game on December 26.

It’s a challenging weekend for the league, with eight standalone windows: two on Wednesday, one on Thursday night, three on Saturday, one on Sunday night, and one on Monday night.

The league still has to select three of five potential games to be moved to Saturday: Broncos-Bengals, Cardinals-Rams, Chargers-Patriots, Colts-Giants, and Falcons-Commanders. The NFL also has to decide whether to move Dolphins-Browns from Sunday night.

For now, Falcons-Commanders seems to be the best candidate to slide to prime time.

While that’s to be determined, the best news is that anyone going to the December 26th game between the Seahawks and Bears won’t have to change their plans to Sunday. Likewise, no one who’ll be attending a Sunday game has to worry about the game being moved to Thursday.