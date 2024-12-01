 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

EberflusPFT.jpg
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

EberflusPFT.jpg
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Seahawks-Bears will remain on Thursday night in Week 17

  
Published December 1, 2024 12:04 PM

The first scheduling domino for Week 17 has fallen. By not falling at all.

Per the NFL, Seahawks-Bears will stay put as the Thursday night game on December 26.

It’s a challenging weekend for the league, with eight standalone windows: two on Wednesday, one on Thursday night, three on Saturday, one on Sunday night, and one on Monday night.

The league still has to select three of five potential games to be moved to Saturday: Broncos-Bengals, Cardinals-Rams, Chargers-Patriots, Colts-Giants, and Falcons-Commanders. The NFL also has to decide whether to move Dolphins-Browns from Sunday night.

For now, Falcons-Commanders seems to be the best candidate to slide to prime time.

While that’s to be determined, the best news is that anyone going to the December 26th game between the Seahawks and Bears won’t have to change their plans to Sunday. Likewise, no one who’ll be attending a Sunday game has to worry about the game being moved to Thursday.