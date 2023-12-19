Seahawks bench Riq Woolen but still give up opening TD

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll vowed changes to the defense after his team allowed 527 yards in the 28-16 loss to the 49ers last week.

The Seahawks, who have starting cornerback Devon Witherspoon and starting safety Jamal Adams inactive with injuries, benched cornerback Riq Woolen. They announced Woolen as the starter at right corner but Mike Jackson started for him.

Artie Burns started at nickel with Tre Brown at right cornerback.

Woolen finished third in defensive rookie of the year voting last season and tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions but has not been the same player this season.

His benching did nothing to stop the Eagles, though.

Philadelphia went 75 yards in 15 plays after taking the opening kickoff, with Jalen Hurts scoring on a 3-yard scramble. Hurts, who is playing with flu-like symptoms, has 13 rushing touchdowns this season.

He ran for 16 yards on two carries on the Eagles’ first drive while completing all five attemps for 39 yards. Dallas Goedert caught two for 23.