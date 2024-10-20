 Skip navigation
Seahawks blow out Falcons in Atlanta

  
Published October 20, 2024 04:02 PM

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith turned in a very strong effort today in Atlanta, while Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins struggled, and that was the difference in a 34-14 win for Seattle.

Smith finished 18-for-28 for 207 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, and he was in control of the offense throughout. DK Metcalf had 99 yards receiving in the first half, although he didn’t catch a pass in the second half and ended up going to the locker room in the fourth quarter with a knee injury.

Cousins threw two interceptions and wasted a big game from the Falcons’ running attack: Bijan Robinson had 21 carries for 103 yards and Tyler Allgeier had five carries for 36 yards, but that wasn’t enough.

Both the Seahawks and the Falcons are now 4-3, and in the thick of what looks like it will be a competitive NFC playoff race. But the Seahawks have to feel a lot better about their chances than the Falcons do right now, after Atlanta turned in an ugly effort.