Seahawks cut backup quarterback PJ Walker

  
Published August 27, 2024 04:02 PM

Veteran quarterback PJ Walker did not make the Seahawks’ 53-player roster.

Walker was released today, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN.

That leaves two quarterbacks on the Seahawks’ roster: Geno Smith as the starter, and Sam Howell backing him up.

The 29-year-old Walker has started nine games in his NFL career, including two for the Browns last year, and has done enough that he’ll probably catch on somewhere. He will not be subject to waivers and will be a free agent who can sign with any team immediately.