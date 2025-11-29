Seahawks elevate S Quandre Diggs, sign RB Myles Gaskin

Safety Quandre Diggs is set to make his first game appearance for the Seahawks since 2023.

Diggs signed to the practice squad on Wednesday and the Seahawks announced on Saturday that he has been elevated to the roster for Sunday’s home game against the Vikings. Diggs played 72 games for Seattle between 2019 and 2023, and he appeared in nine games for the Titans earlier this season.

The Seahawks listed safety Ty Okada as questionable and Julian Love is on injured reserve, so Diggs provides them with some experienced depth in the defensive backfield.

Running back Myles Gaskin also signed to the practice squad this week and the Seahawks signed him to the 53-man roster on Saturday. George Holani was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move and the Seahawks elevated running back Velus Jones to finish out the day’s roster moves.