Seahawks facility still without power on Thursday

The Seahawks are still dealing with the effects of a severe weather event that hit Western Washington this week.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, the team’s facility continues to not have power on Thursday, and there is also no hot water.

The club worked off of backup generators on Wednesday and is still doing so. While practice will still be at the facility in Renton, Wash., on Thursday, the club may move Friday’s practice to Lumen Field.

The bomb cyclone, carrying winds of 50-75 mph, killed two people in western Washington and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands.

The 5-5 Seahawks are set to host a divisional matchup with the 6-4 Cardinals on Sunday.