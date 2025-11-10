Seahawks feel “something special” is going on after their fourth straight win

The Seahawks are in a groove right now.

Sunday’s 44-22 win over the Cardinals was their fourth in a row and the last two have both come by more than 20 points as the team has put together back-to-back games where they raced out to big early leads before cruising to the finish line. They have now outscored their opponents by 103 points this season — only the Colts have a bigger point differential — and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba credited their success on Sundays to all the work they do the rest of the week.

“Preparation,” Smith-Njigba said, via the team’s website. “Our culture in the building. The guys that we have in this locker room, doing whatever it takes to win. That’s from Monday to Sunday. What we’re building here, we all feel like we have something special and we just want to keep it going and protect what we have.”

Edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence returned two fumbles for touchdowns on Sunday and then agreed with Smith-Njigba about the team “building something special” with their play in recent weeks. They aren’t the only team on a hot streak right now, however, and next weekend will bring a date with another one.

The 7-2 Seahawks will be in Los Angeles to face the 7-2 Rams in a matchup with major implications for the NFC West and NFC in general. Should they prevail in that one, the “something special” bandwagon will get bigger in Seattle.