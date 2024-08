Seahawks get down to 53-player limit

The Seahawks have gotten down to the 53-player roster limit.

They announced they waived linebacker Sundiata Anderson, linebacker Michael Barrett, defensive tackle Kyon Barrs, cornerback Lance Boykin, linebacker Nelson Ceaser, offensive tackle McClendon Curtis, wide receiver Dee Eskridge, tight end Michael Ezeike, tight end Devon Garrison, linebacker Easton Gibbs, offensive tackle Garret Greenfield, wide receiver Hayden Hatten, running back George Holani, cornerback D.J. James, cornerback Carlton Johnson, defensive tackle Mario Kendricks, defensive end DeVere Levelston, running back Kobe Lewis, tight end Tyler Mabry, offensive guard Ilm Manning, linebacker Patrick O’Connell, safety Ty Okada, offensive guard Raiqwon O’Neal, offensive tackle Max Pircher, linebacker Jon Rhattigan, running back Kairee Robinson, wide receiver Ty Scott, linebacker Jamie Sheriff, wide receiver Cody White and wide receiver Easop Winston Jr.

They released safety Marquise Blair, cornerback Artie Burns, linebacker Blake Lynch and quarterback PJ Walker.

Tight end Jack Westover was waived/injured.

Offensive tackle Abraham Lucas, safety Jerrick Reed II and nose tackle Cameron Young will stay on reserve/physically unable to perform. They will have to miss a minimum of four games before returning.