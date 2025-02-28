Seahawks give Rayshawn Jenkins permission to look for trade

The Seahawks moved on from safety Rayshawn Jenkins as a starter during the 2024 season and they’re open to moving him to a different team in 2025.

Per a report from Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports, the Seahawks have granted Jenkins permission to talk to other teams about a trade. Moving Jenkins would clear $5.28 million in cap space and the Seahawks would see the same savings from simply releasing him.

Jenkins signed with the Seahawks as a free agent last year and started the first six games before going on injured reserve for a month. He started three of the remaining seven games as Coby Bryant took on a bigger role on defense.

Jenkins had 53 tackles, two sacks, and an 102-yard fumble return for a touchdown in his first and what looks likely to be his only season with the Seahawks.