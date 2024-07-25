 Skip navigation
Seahawks, Julian Love reach agreement on a three-year extension

  
Published July 24, 2024 09:40 PM

The Seahawks and Pro Bowl safety Julian Love have agreed to a three-year extension worth up to $36 million, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Love, 26, signed a two-year, $12 million deal as a free agent in 2023 and earned Pro Bowl honors despite sharing snaps with Jamal Adams. Love played 79 percent of the defensive plays and finished second on the team in tackles with 183 and led the Seahawks with four interceptions.

The Seahawks released Adams and Quandre Diggs in March and signed Rayshawn Jenkins to pair with Love.

The Giants made Love a fourth-round pick in 2019, and he spent his first four seasons in New York. He has 414 tackles, nine interceptions, 28 passes defensed and four forced fumbles in five seasons.