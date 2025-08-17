Seahawks LB Uchenna Nwosu passes physical

Seahawks outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu passed his physical Sunday, the team announced. It clears the way for his return from the active/physically unable to perform list.

Nwosu, who battled multiple injuries last season, had offseason knee surgery.

His 2023 season was cut short by a pectoral injury. A year ago, Nwosu injured a knee in the preseason and then injured his thigh in his first game back.

Nwosu played only six games in 2023 and six games in 2024.

In his first season after signing with the Seahawks in 2022, he had 9.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, 26 quarterback hits, 66 tackles, four passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.