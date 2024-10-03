 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_coltssteelersv2_241002.jpg
Steichen, Colts gave Steelers defense difficulty
nbc_csu_broncosd_241002.jpg
Broncos’ ‘gutsy’ defense disrupts Rodgers, Jets
kevinoconnell.jpg
Vikings’ O’Connell leading Coach of the Year odds

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_coltssteelersv2_241002.jpg
Steichen, Colts gave Steelers defense difficulty
nbc_csu_broncosd_241002.jpg
Broncos’ ‘gutsy’ defense disrupts Rodgers, Jets
kevinoconnell.jpg
Vikings’ O’Connell leading Coach of the Year odds

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Seahawks list 20 players on their practice report

  
Published October 2, 2024 09:40 PM

The Seahawks listed 20 players on their practice report Wednesday.

Defensive tackle Byron Murphy Jr. (hamstring), linebacker Tyrel Dodson (ankle/shoulder), nose tackle Johnathan Hankins (personal) and linebacker Boye Mafe (knee) did not practice.

Murphy and Mofe were inactive Monday.

Tight end Pharaoh Brown (foot/knee), tight end Noah Fant (toe), receiver Tyler Lockett (thigh), tight end Brady Russell (shoulder), linebacker Jerome Baker (hamstring), safety Julian Love (thigh), linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (knee), defensive end Leonard Williams (ribs) and nose tackle Cameron Young (knee) were limited.

Love, Williams, Baker and Nwosu missed the loss to the Lions, so they are trending in the right direction. Nwosu has not played since spraining his knee in the final preseason game. He also was limited in Saturday’s practice.

Wide receiver DK Metcalf (hand), running back Kenneth Walker III (oblique), offensive guard Anthony Bradford (knee), linebacker Derick Hall (hip), safety Rayshawn Jenkins (hand), linebacker Tyrice Knight (knee) and safety K’Von Wallace (shoulder) were full participants.