Seahawks list 20 players on their practice report

The Seahawks listed 20 players on their practice report Wednesday.

Defensive tackle Byron Murphy Jr. (hamstring), linebacker Tyrel Dodson (ankle/shoulder), nose tackle Johnathan Hankins (personal) and linebacker Boye Mafe (knee) did not practice.

Murphy and Mofe were inactive Monday.

Tight end Pharaoh Brown (foot/knee), tight end Noah Fant (toe), receiver Tyler Lockett (thigh), tight end Brady Russell (shoulder), linebacker Jerome Baker (hamstring), safety Julian Love (thigh), linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (knee), defensive end Leonard Williams (ribs) and nose tackle Cameron Young (knee) were limited.

Love, Williams, Baker and Nwosu missed the loss to the Lions, so they are trending in the right direction. Nwosu has not played since spraining his knee in the final preseason game. He also was limited in Saturday’s practice.

Wide receiver DK Metcalf (hand), running back Kenneth Walker III (oblique), offensive guard Anthony Bradford (knee), linebacker Derick Hall (hip), safety Rayshawn Jenkins (hand), linebacker Tyrice Knight (knee) and safety K’Von Wallace (shoulder) were full participants.