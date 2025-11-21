 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_refereeinjured_251121.jpg
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
nbc_pft_texans_flowers_251121.jpg
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251121.jpg
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_refereeinjured_251121.jpg
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
nbc_pft_texans_flowers_251121.jpg
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251121.jpg
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Seahawks list Kenneth Walker as questionable for Sunday

  
Published November 21, 2025 04:19 PM

Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker was added to the team’s injury report on Friday.

Walker is listed as questionable to face the Titans in Sunday’s road game. Walker is listed with a glute injury that landed him on the report for the first time this season.

The Seahawks also listed linebacker Ernest Jones (knee), fullback Robbie Ouzts (elbow, personal), and guard Grey Zabel (knee) as questionable to play this weekend.

Wide receiver Tory Horton (shin) and linebacker Tyrice Knight (concussion) are the only players who have been ruled out for the Tennessee game. It will be the second straight game on the sideline for Horton and it will be the first time that Knight is out of the lineup.