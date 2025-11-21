Seahawks list Kenneth Walker as questionable for Sunday

Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker was added to the team’s injury report on Friday.

Walker is listed as questionable to face the Titans in Sunday’s road game. Walker is listed with a glute injury that landed him on the report for the first time this season.

The Seahawks also listed linebacker Ernest Jones (knee), fullback Robbie Ouzts (elbow, personal), and guard Grey Zabel (knee) as questionable to play this weekend.

Wide receiver Tory Horton (shin) and linebacker Tyrice Knight (concussion) are the only players who have been ruled out for the Tennessee game. It will be the second straight game on the sideline for Horton and it will be the first time that Knight is out of the lineup.