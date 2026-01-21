Seahawks open 21-day practice window for RB George Holani

The Seahawks may have some help at running back this weekend as they take on the Rams for the right to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LX.

Seattle has opened the 21-day practice window for George Holani to return from injured reserve.

Holani has been out with a hamstring injury since Seattle’s Week 12 victory over Tennessee.

In his second season, Holani took 22 carries for 73 yards with a touchdown. He also caught a pair of passes for 15 yards and returned 16 kicks, averaging 24.2 yards per attempt.

Holani’s potential return takes on more importance after fellow Seattle running back Zach Charbonnet suffered a torn ACL during the divisional round victory over the 49ers.

Seattle’s first injury report of the week is due out later on Wednesday.