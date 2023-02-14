 Skip navigation
Seahawks point out Kenneth Walker III got the most first-place votes for offensive rookie of year

  
Published February 14, 2023 05:28 AM
February 10, 2023 01:37 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms share their reactions to Thursday night's NFL Honors event where Patrick Mahomes took home his second-career NFL MVP award.

Under the voting rules that were in place through 2021, Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III would have been the NFL’s offensive rookie of the year. Under the new rules implemented as of 2022, Walker finished in second place to Jets receiver Garrett Wilson.

With one vote for each of the 50 voters, Walker would have prevailed by one vote over Wilson, 19 to 18.

Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press posted the breakdown of the votes on Thursday night, after the award was announced. On Monday, the Seahawks posted the first-place votes only, saying of Walker, “Got the first place vote. Didn’t get the hardware .”

The problem for Walker is that the ballots now include a second- and third-place finisher. With those votes, Walker finished 27 points behind Wilson.

The difference came in the second-place voting. Wilson got 19 of them, while Walker got only eight.

Also, Wilson was omitted from only four ballots. Walker didn’t show up on 12 of them.

Under 2021 rules, the votes would have gone to Walker (19), Wilson (18), 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (six), Saints receiver Chris Olave (five), Falcons running back Tyler Allegier (one), and Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (one).

Here was my AP ballot: Purdy, Wilson, Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett. Thankfully, it didn’t tip the scales from Walker to Wilson.