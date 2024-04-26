Seahawks pounce on Byron Murphy at No. 16

The Seahawks have always been about having a great defense. They got a great defender on Thursday night.

Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy fell to the Seahawks at No. 16. He’s a disruptive player who can create plenty of havoc on the defensive line.

He was expected to go higher. The Seahawks have to be thrilled that he fell.

He also gave us the best line of the pre-draft process. When talking about his build at the Scouting Combine, Murphy said, “I came out swole.”

He’s taking that swole to Seattle.