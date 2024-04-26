 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_floriofashanu_240425.jpg
Jets upgrade offensive line with Fashanu
nbc_pft_floriomccarthy_240425.jpg
Vikings select McCarthy with No. 10 pick
nbc_pft_florioodunze_240425.jpg
Bears strengthen offense with WR Odunze

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Seahawks pounce on Byron Murphy at No. 16

  
Published April 25, 2024 10:13 PM

The Seahawks have always been about having a great defense. They got a great defender on Thursday night.

Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy fell to the Seahawks at No. 16. He’s a disruptive player who can create plenty of havoc on the defensive line.

He was expected to go higher. The Seahawks have to be thrilled that he fell.

He also gave us the best line of the pre-draft process. When talking about his build at the Scouting Combine, Murphy said, “I came out swole.”

He’s taking that swole to Seattle.