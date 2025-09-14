Seahawks recover kickoff in end zone, take 20-10 lead on Steelers

The Seahawks have moved out to a 10-point lead over the Steelers in the fourth quarter thanks to an unusual play.

After a Jason Myers field goal put the Seahawks up 17-14, his kickoff landed inside the landing zone created by the changes to the kickoff rules in the last two years. The ball bounced past Steelers returner Kaleb Johnson and landed in the end zone, but neither Johnson nor any other Steelers went to retrieve it.

Seahawks special teamer George Holani jumped on the ball before it went out of bounds and the officials signaled it was a touchdown for the road team.

Johnson is a rookie and appeared not to know that the ball was live unless downed by a member of the receiving team. He was not on the field for the ensuing kickoff.