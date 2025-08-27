Seahawks release CB Shaquill Griffin after claiming CB Derion Kendrick

The Seahawks claimed cornerback Derion Kendrick off waivers from the Rams on Wednesday, the team announced.

They released veteran cornerback Shaquill Griffin in a corresponding move.

Kendrick, who won national championships at both Clemson and Georgia, began his college career as a receiver before converting to cornerback. He also returned kickoffs during his first two seasons at Clemson.

The Rams made Kendrick a sixth-round pick in 2022 and appeared in 15 games as a rookie, making six starts. Kendrick took over a starting role in 2023, starting 12 of 17 games played, then he missed the entire 2024 season with a torn ACL.

In his career, Kendrick recorded 92 tackles, 14 passes defensed, three tackles for loss and one interception, which came in a Rams’ 2023 win over Seattle.

Griffin, a 2017 third-round pick of the Seahawks, spent his first four seasons in Seattle, earning Pro-Bowl honors in 2019. He signed with Jacksonville as a free agent in 2021.

In addition to his time with the Jaguars, Griffin also played for the Texans, Panthers and Vikings over the past two seasons. He signed with Seattle as a free agent earlier this offseason.