 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_ricesusp_250827.jpg
NFL suspends Chiefs WR Rice for first six games
nbc_pft_under_pressure_close_250827.jpg
Under Pressure: AFC edition
nbc_pft_micah_contract_cowboys_250827.jpg
Cowboys continue to ‘step on rakes’ with contracts

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_ricesusp_250827.jpg
NFL suspends Chiefs WR Rice for first six games
nbc_pft_under_pressure_close_250827.jpg
Under Pressure: AFC edition
nbc_pft_micah_contract_cowboys_250827.jpg
Cowboys continue to ‘step on rakes’ with contracts

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Seahawks release CB Shaquill Griffin after claiming CB Derion Kendrick

  
Published August 27, 2025 06:36 PM

The Seahawks claimed cornerback Derion Kendrick off waivers from the Rams on Wednesday, the team announced.

They released veteran cornerback Shaquill Griffin in a corresponding move.

Kendrick, who won national championships at both Clemson and Georgia, began his college career as a receiver before converting to cornerback. He also returned kickoffs during his first two seasons at Clemson.

The Rams made Kendrick a sixth-round pick in 2022 and appeared in 15 games as a rookie, making six starts. Kendrick took over a starting role in 2023, starting 12 of 17 games played, then he missed the entire 2024 season with a torn ACL.

In his career, Kendrick recorded 92 tackles, 14 passes defensed, three tackles for loss and one interception, which came in a Rams’ 2023 win over Seattle.

Griffin, a 2017 third-round pick of the Seahawks, spent his first four seasons in Seattle, earning Pro-Bowl honors in 2019. He signed with Jacksonville as a free agent in 2021.

In addition to his time with the Jaguars, Griffin also played for the Texans, Panthers and Vikings over the past two seasons. He signed with Seattle as a free agent earlier this offseason.