nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Seahawks rule out WR DK Metcalf, TE Noah Fant

  
Published November 1, 2024 05:07 PM

The Seahawks had optimism that receiver DK Metcalf could return this week. He won’t.

He has missed six consecutive practices and has not played since spraining the medial collateral ligament in his left knee in the Seahawks’ win over Atlanta on Oct. 20.

The Seahawks ruled him out for Sunday’s game against the Rams.

Tight end Noah Fant also won’t play.

Nose tackle Cameron Young (knee) and offensive tackle Abraham Lucas (knee) are the other Seahawks ruled out. Lucas remains on injured reserve.

Linebacker Ernest Jones IV (neck) is questionable.

Offensive tackle George Fant (knee) does not have an injury designation, so the Seahawks could activate him from injured reserve Saturday so he can return Sunday.