Seahawks rule out WR DK Metcalf, TE Noah Fant

The Seahawks had optimism that receiver DK Metcalf could return this week. He won’t.

He has missed six consecutive practices and has not played since spraining the medial collateral ligament in his left knee in the Seahawks’ win over Atlanta on Oct. 20.

The Seahawks ruled him out for Sunday’s game against the Rams.

Tight end Noah Fant also won’t play.

Nose tackle Cameron Young (knee) and offensive tackle Abraham Lucas (knee) are the other Seahawks ruled out. Lucas remains on injured reserve.

Linebacker Ernest Jones IV (neck) is questionable.

Offensive tackle George Fant (knee) does not have an injury designation, so the Seahawks could activate him from injured reserve Saturday so he can return Sunday.