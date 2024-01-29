Seahawks set to interview Ben Johnson Monday, Mike Macdonald Tuesday

The Seahawks may be nearing the end of their head coaching search.

According to multiple reports, the team will interview Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson on Monday night and then move on to meet with Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald on Tuesday. Both coaches saw their teams lose on Sunday, so they can be hired right away.

Johnson and Macdonald are also slated to interview with the Commanders over the next two days. The Seahawks and the Commanders are the only teams currently looking for head coaches in the NFL.

The Seahawks have also had multiple interviews with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.