Seahawks sign FB Wesley Steiner

The Seahawks added another fullback to their roster on Thursday.

The team announced the signing of Wesley Steiner. They waived linebacker Michael Dowell to create a spot for Steiner in Seattle.

Steiner played linebacker while at Auburn and Washington State and he played there during a short stint with the Raiders after going undrafted this year, but he will be switching sides of the ball in his bid to make it with the Seahawks.

Fifth-round pick Robbie Ouzts is listed at the top of the fullback depth chart heading into his rookie season. Brady Russell is listed as the second fullback and he’s also seen time at tight end this summer.