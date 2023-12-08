Seahawks sign QB Sean Mannion to practice squad

With only two quarterbacks on the roster after Brett Rypien signed with the Jets earlier this week, the Seahawks have added another veteran signal-caller.

Seattle signed Sean Mannion to its practice squad, the team announced on Friday.

Mannion, 31, has had two previous stints with the Seahawks. He was with the club in 2021 for training camp and was on the practice squad with the team last season.

A Rams third-round pick in 2015, Mannion has appeared in 14 career games with three starts. He last appeared in a regular-season game for the Vikings back in 2021, completing 22-of-36 passes for 189 yards with a touchdown in a loss to the Packers.

Starter Geno Smith was added to the Seahawks’ injury report on Thursday with a groin injury. He was limited in practice.

Seattle also has Drew Lock on the 53-man roster at quarterback.

The Seahawks released SaRodorick Thompson from their practice squad to make room for Mannion.