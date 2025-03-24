 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_draft_250324.jpg
PFT Draft: Top remaining free agents
nbc_pft_stefondiggs_250324.jpg
Diggs reportedly ahead of schedule with ACL rehab
nbc_pft_kickoffchanges_250324.jpg
NFL considering more changes to kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Seahawks sign TE Eric Saubert

  
Published March 24, 2025 06:25 PM

The Seahawks signed tight end Eric Saubert on Monday, the team announced.

Saubert spent last season with the 49ers, playing all 17 games with three starts. He caught 11 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown, seeing action on 377 offensive snaps and 302 on special teams.

The Falcons made Saubert a fifth-round pick in 2017, and he spent two seasons in Atlanta, one in Chicago, one in Jacksonville and two in Denver before playing games for Houston and Dallas in 2023. He joined the 49ers in the 2024 offseason.

In his career, Saubert has appeared in 101 games with 19 starts, recording 47 receptions for 389 yards and three touchdowns. He also has been a core special teams player with 1,753 career snaps.

He joins a tight ends room that includes Noah Fant, AJ Barner and Brady Russell.