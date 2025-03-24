Seahawks sign TE Eric Saubert

The Seahawks signed tight end Eric Saubert on Monday, the team announced.

Saubert spent last season with the 49ers, playing all 17 games with three starts. He caught 11 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown, seeing action on 377 offensive snaps and 302 on special teams.

The Falcons made Saubert a fifth-round pick in 2017, and he spent two seasons in Atlanta, one in Chicago, one in Jacksonville and two in Denver before playing games for Houston and Dallas in 2023. He joined the 49ers in the 2024 offseason.

In his career, Saubert has appeared in 101 games with 19 starts, recording 47 receptions for 389 yards and three touchdowns. He also has been a core special teams player with 1,753 career snaps.

He joins a tight ends room that includes Noah Fant, AJ Barner and Brady Russell.