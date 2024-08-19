Seahawks TE Pharaoh Brown in Austin getting second opinion on injured foot

Seahawks tight end Pharaoh Brown injured his foot Thursday in a joint practice against the Titans. His injury and that of tight end Jack Westover (hamstring) prompted the team to sign free agent tight ends Michael Ezeike and Devon Garrison on Monday.

Brown said on social media Monday that he is in Austin, Texas, seeking a second opinion on his injury.

He is on crutches but starting therapy work.

"[Let’s] get this healing process started, so I can be back out there Week 1. That’s the goal,” Brown said on Instagram.

Brown showed what appears to be a large bruise on bottom of his left foot, but the diagnosis remains unclear.

He left the Patriots to sign with the Seahawks this offseason, having made 13 receptions for 208 yards and a touchdown in 2023. Brown also has played for the Raiders, Browns and Texans.