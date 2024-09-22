Seahawks up 17-3 on Dolphins at halftime

The Dolphins took a long flight to get to Seattle for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks and the flight home looks like it is going to feel even longer.

Seattle scored on all three of their first quarter possessions and the Dolphins struggled to move the ball with Skylar Thompson at quarterback over the first 30 minutes of play. The result is a 17-3 Seahawks lead at halftime.

After a Jason Myers field goal to open the game, the Seahawks forced a punt and needed just five plays to move 53 yards for a Zach Charbonnet touchdown run. The score was set up by a 22-yard DK Metcalf catch and their next drive was even shorter as Metcalf went 71 yards for a score on first down.

Geno Smith is 14-of-18 for 200 yards, but did throw an interception while under pressure in his own end zone. The Dolphins took over on the 6-yard-line, but lost yardage and had to settle for a field goal. A penalty contributed to that and the Dolphins have been flagged seven times already this afternoon.

Thompson is 10-of-16 for 79 yards and he’s been sacked four times by a Seahawks defense that’s going to keep coming after him now that they are playing with a 14-point lead. They did lose defensive linemen Leonard Williams and Byron Murphy to injuries, but that may be a bigger issue for next week than this one.