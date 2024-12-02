Seahawks waive KR Laviska Shenault

The Seahawks had several miscues on special teams during Sunday’s 26-21 win over the Jets and the player responsible for a couple of them was dropped from the roster onMonday.

Wide receiver Laviska Shenault has been waived. Shenault mishandled two kickoffs during the game and lost one of the fumbles in the second quarter. The Seahawks also saw their other returned Dee Williams lose a fumble in the first quarter of the game.

Shenault has returned 16 kickoffs so far this season and he returned one of them 97 yards for a touchdown against the 49ers in Week Six. Shenault also lost another fumble on a return in that game.

While on offense for Seattle, Shenault had five catches for 36 yards and one carry for a yard.